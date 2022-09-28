Johnson (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday.
Johnson was ruled out for Week 3 after landing on the injury report last Thursday with a quadriceps issue. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it's concerning to see him still sidelined Wednesday. If he's ultimately ruled out for a second straight game, Kindle Vildor should continue seeing an increased workload in Johnson's absence.
