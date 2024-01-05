Johnson (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Pro Bowl cornerback was unable to practice all week after sustaining a shoulder injury during the Bears' Week 17 win over the Falcons, and his chances to play in Sunday's affair seem slim. If Johnson misses his third game of the season in Week 18, Terell Smith and Tyrique Stevenson would likely see increased work in Chicago's secondary.