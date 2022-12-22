Johnson (finger/ribs) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bills.
Johnson was forced out with a pair of rib and finger injuries during Chicago's loss to Philadelphia on Sunday. While he initially seemed to be in the clear after logging full sessions both Tuesday and Wednesday, the cornerback then took a step back as a limited participant in practice Thursday. It appears the finger issue could be Johnson's biggest obstacle to playing Saturday, as Bears coach Matt Eberflus said that the 23-year-old has had one of his ring fingers in a brace and that he's unsure if it's a broken bone, according to Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com. Should Johnson sit out, Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell would likely see increased playing time after Kindle Vildor (ankle) was already ruled out Thursday as well.