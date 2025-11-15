Johnson (groin) has been downgraded and ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.

Johnson is now in line to miss his eighth game in a row as he continues to recover from a groin injury. He must still be activated from the Bears' injured reserve list in order to play in the Week 12 matchup against the Steelers. While the 26-year-old remains sidelined, expect Nahshon Wright and Tyrique Stevenson to operate as Chicago's top boundary corners.