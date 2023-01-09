Johnson ended the season with 35 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 11 games.
Johnson (finger/ribs) was placed on injured reserve after Week 15 and played 11 games. He failed to intercept a pass, and he has just one pick during his three years in the league. As a tackler, he averaged three per game, though his game-to-game production was inconsistent. Unless his situation changes next year, he'll be a moderate-floor, low-upside IDP option. He's under contract with the team through the 2023 season.