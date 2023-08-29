Johnson recorded one tackle in the preseason finale against the Bills on Saturday.

Johnson, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, is healthy after missing the last four games of the 2022 season with finger and rib injuries. The veteran is expected to be Chicago's starting outside corner with Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon expected to be the next two corners in the lineup. Johnson averaged 3.2 per game last year, though his game-to-game production was inconsistent. Based on his current role, he'll be a moderate-floor, low-upside IDP option.