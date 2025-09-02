Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Expects to practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (groin) said he expects to practice Tuesday, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Johnson missed all of training camp and the preseason due to a groin injury, but he's hopeful he'll be able to ramp up enough this week in order to play in Monday night's Week 1 opener against the Vikings.
