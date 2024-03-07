Johnson (shoulder) and the Bears agreed to terms on a four-year, $76 million contract extension Thursday, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Johnson, whom Chicago extended the franchise tag to Tuesday, is instead sticking around on a multi-year contract that includes $43.8 million guaranteed at signing, per Schultz. A second-team All-Pro in 2023, Johnson is now being paid as one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks, a level which he played up to last season. His presence provides the Bears with a reliable pillar in the secondary, one which the rest of the defense can be built around, health provided. Across his four years in the league, Johnson -- who is presumably past the shoulder issue that sidelined him in Week 18 last season -- has managed to suit up for 13, 15, 11, and 14 regular-season games.