Johnson (shoulder) was inactive in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
After intercepting just one pass in his first three years in the league, Johnson had a career year with four picks. The veteran also recorded 36 tackles, a touchdown and a forced fumble in 2023. After his strong season, Johnson's contract has been fulfilled, and the cornerback is an unrestricted free agent.
