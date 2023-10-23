Johnson intercepted two passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown and added three tackles in the Bears' 30-12 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Johnson faced a pair of excellent wide receivers, but he had the fortune of going against the quarterback duo of Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell. It also helped that the Bears played with a lead throughout, forcing the Raiders to throw the ball 45 times. On the season, he's averaging three tackles and now he has his first two picks of the season. He'll be a low-ceiling IDP in most games.