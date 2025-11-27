Bears' Jaylon Johnson: In line to be activated
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (groin) is set to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The cornerback has logged four consecutive full practices going into the game, so he looks ready to go. Johnson missed all of training camp and the preseason with the groin injury, sat out Week 1, aggravated the injury in Week 2, had surgery in late September and has been out ever since. The sixth-year pro made the Pro Bowl the last two years and the All-Pro team in 2023.
More News
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Racking up full practices•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Won't come off IR for Week 12•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Could return Sunday•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Still limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Downgrades to out•