Johnson (groin) is set to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The cornerback has logged four consecutive full practices going into the game, so he looks ready to go. Johnson missed all of training camp and the preseason with the groin injury, sat out Week 1, aggravated the injury in Week 2, had surgery in late September and has been out ever since. The sixth-year pro made the Pro Bowl the last two years and the All-Pro team in 2023.