Johnson (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
As expected, Johnson will remain sidelined for a third straight game after picking up a quadriceps injury during Week 3 prep. The third-year cornerback returned to practice Friday as a limited participant for the first time since suffering the injury, which bodes well for his availability for the Bears' Week 6 matchup against the Commanders on Thursday. In his absence, Jaylon Jones and Kindle Vildor have garnered increased roles.