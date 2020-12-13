Johnson (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago finds itself down a starting cornerback for the time being, however, there's no pressing urgency to get the second-round rookie back into the contest with the Bears carrying a lopsided fourth-quarter lead. Johnson has surrendered five touchdowns in coverage this season, though his 15 pass deflections are an impressive total. He's demonstrated durability in fielding 95-plus percent of Chicago's defensive snaps over 11 of his 12 appearances.