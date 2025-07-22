Bears GM Ryan Poles said Tuesday that Johnson is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a leg injury, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Johnson was placed on the active/non-football injury list this past weekend and figures to miss a good chunk of training camp after he was injured while working out away from the team. It sounds like he could miss most of the preseason. The 26-year-old cornerback started all 17 regular-season games last year and was selected to his second straight Pro Bowl.