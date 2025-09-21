Johnson (groin) will likely undergo core muscle surgery next week and could return during the second half of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson aggravated a groin injury during the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Lions, which was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve Saturday. He'll fly to Philadelphia to get a consultation on undergoing core muscle surgery, and there's optimism that the 2020 second-rounder will return during the regular season if he undergoes the procedure. The Bears will likely to turn to Nahshon Wright to start at outside corner opposite Tyrique Stevenson while Dallis Flowers and Josh Blackwell serve in a rotational role.