Johnson (calf/groin) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate.

Johnson was forced to sit out all of training camp and the preseason due to a lingering groin injury, so it's encouraging to see him 'limited' as he works to gain clearance for Week 1. The Pro Bowl cornerback will have two more chances to upgrade his activity level ahead of Monday night's home opener against the Vikings.

