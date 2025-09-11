Johnson (groin/calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

A groin injury prevented Johnson from playing against the Vikings Week 1. He relayed to reporters Thursday that the additional calf designation was due to him overcompensating while compensating from his groin injury, but the 2020 second-rounder is on track to make his 2025 regular-season debut against the Lions on Sudnay, per Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com. Johnson's return will likely result in a reduction in defensive snaps for Nahshon Wright in Week 2.