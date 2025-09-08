Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Officially inactive
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (groin) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Minnesota.
Johnson missed the entire summer with his groin injury and just started ramping up his practice activity this past week. It wasn't enough time for Johnson to get cleared for game action. With Johnson and slot CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) both inactive for Monday night, it's a big boost to the Minnesota passing attack, including Justin Jefferson and slot receiver Adam Thielen.