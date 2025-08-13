Johnson (leg) is on track to be ready for the Bears' season opener, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Johnson was placed on the active/non-football injury list prior to training camp after suffering an injury away from the team. The 26-year-old is progressing through his injury as expected and has the goal of returning in the Bears' season opener against the Vikings and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The 2020 second-round pick continued to make a name for himself last season, he appeared in all 17 games and was selected to his second straight Pro Bowl, recording 53 tackles (42 solo), two interceptions, eight pass defenses and a forced fumble.