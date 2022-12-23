The Bears placed Johnson (finger/ribs) on injured reserve Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Johnson was forced to leave the Bears' Week 15 loss to Philadelphia early due to rib and finger injuries, but he logged full practices Tuesday and Wednesday, suggesting he was going to be fine moving forward. However, the third-year defensive back was downgraded to a limited participant Thursday and drew a questionable tag for Saturday's matchup against Buffalo. The finger issue appears to be worse than initially thought, as coach Matt Eberflus said Johnson may be dealing with a broken ring finger after practice Thursday, per Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com, but the exact extent of the issue remains unclear. Nonetheless, Johnson will be forced to miss Chicago's final three regular-season matchups after landing on IR. He'll end the 2022 campaign with 35 tackles, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 11 appearances.