Johnson recorded three tackles (one solo) and a pick-six during the Bears' 27-24 win over the Buccaneers in Week 9.

In a game that featured seven turnovers between the two teams, Johnson's takeaway was arguably the most impactful of them all. He jumped in front of a Baker Mayfield pass intended for Cade Otton late in the third quarter, which Johnson returned 67 yards to the house for the second pick-six of his NFL career. The veteran defensive back is up to 27 tackles (21 solo), three pass defenses (including a pick-six) and one forced fumble through nine regular-season games.