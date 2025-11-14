Johnson's (groin) 21-day practice window was opened Friday.

Johnson can rejoin his teammates for practice starting Friday, though an official transaction within the 21-day window will be required for Johnson to be activated from injured reserve and rejoin the active roster. Such a move could happen before Sunday's game against the Vikings, which would be a significant boost for Chicago's banged-up secondary. Johnson's only appearance of the 2025 season so far came in Week 2 against the Lions.