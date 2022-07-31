Johnson expects to maintain his execution and approach despite the Bears being expected to play much more zone defense under coach Matt Eberflus the Bears official site reports.

After playing as part of a secondary that struggled in each of Johnson's first two years with Chicago, the team added rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, which could raise the level of play across the defense. After averaging four tackles as a rookie, Johnson averaged just three tackles last year. If his rookie teammates play well immediately, Johnson could see a spike in IDP production in the new defensive scheme that often allows the defensive backs to play aggressively when all of the players can master their responsibilities.