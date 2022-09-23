Johnson (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Johnson popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and didn't practice Friday, but he still has a chance to suit up Sunday. The third-year cornerback has played all but one of the Bears' defensive snaps over the first two games of the season, so his potential absence would be a huge blow to Chicago's defense.
More News
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Picks up injury•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Ready to resume outside role•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Preparing for new defensive system•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Meager output in season finale•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Returns from COVID-19 list•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Lands on COVID-19 list•