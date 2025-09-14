Johnson suffered a groin injury in Sunday's Week 2 game against Detroit and has been deemed questionable to return, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Johnson missed Week 1 due to a groin issue, so he may have aggravated the same issue. He headed to the locker room during the first half Sunday, and the results of his evaluation will likely determine if he's able to return. Nahshon Wright has stepped in at cornerback in Johnson's stead.