Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Racking up full practices
RotoWire Staff
Nov 26, 2025
9:42 pm ET
Johnson (groin) logged a full practice Wednesday.
Johnson has only played one game this season and has been recovering from groin surgery since late September. He has logged four consecutive full practices dating back to last week, so he could return to the field Friday against Philadelphia.
