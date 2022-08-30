Johnson is one of six cornerbacks the Bears will go into the regular-season with, according to the team's official site.

After playing across from largely ineffective corrnerbacks during his first two years with the Bears, Johnson will hope to get some support from rookie teammate Kyler Gordon. Opposing offenses didn't target Johnson too often the past two years, resulting in him averaging 45 tackles. However, his tackle total may increase if opponents don't feel there are weak corners on the Bears to attack, which could balance out the number of passes he defends. This potentially gives him added upside in IDP leagues.