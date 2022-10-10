site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Ready to return
RotoWire Staff
Johnson (quadriceps) was a full participant in the Bears' estimated practice report Monday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson hasn't been healthy enough to play since Week 2 against the Packers. Assuming he is a full-go Thursday against the Commanders, his return should be a boost to the Bears secondary.
