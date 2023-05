Coach Matt Eberflus said Johnson (finger) is fully recovered and "good to go" but is not participating in OTAs, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reports.

One would have to assume Johnson's absence from OTAs is contract-related, as he's headed into the final year of his rookie deal that is set to pay him just $2.993 million. Chicago's No. 1 corner, Johnson is likely seeking an extension, and he's holding out of voluntary work.