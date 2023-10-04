Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Commanders.
Johnson suffered the injury during the team's Week 3 loss to the Chiefs and was unable to play Sunday against the Broncos. After logging a DNP each day this week, the Utah product will now be forced to sit out once again.
