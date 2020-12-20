Johnson (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Vikings, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Johnson suffered the injury in last week's win over Houston, and this news isn't surprising, considering he failed to practice at all this week. The absence of the rookie out of Utah will hurt the Bears' secondary, as he's racked up 44 tackles (34 solo) and 15 pass breakups across 13 games this season in a starting role. Kindle Vildor, Xavier Crawford and Duke Shelley are the candidates to start and see increased roles now that Johnson has been ruled out.