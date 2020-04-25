Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Ticketed for Windy City

The Bears selected Johnson (shoulder) in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 50th overall.

This was Chicago's second pick of the second round and Johnson addresses a need at corner. Johnson was one of the best players on a dominant Utah defense during his time as a Ute, racking up seven career interceptions. Toughness is no issue with Johnson, who played his entire junior season with a labrum tear. Johnson was considered a fringe first-round talent, so this is a strong value for the Bears as he figures to be an immediate contributor in their defensive backfield if his recovery from shoulder surgery continues on track.