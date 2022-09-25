Johnson (quad) is inactive Week 3 against the Texans.
Johnson has seen plenty of work in the Chicago secondary over the first two weeks, but he picked up a quad injury Thursday that will ultimately force him out. Kindle Vildor should continue to see a high snap count in his stead, while fourth-year corner Lamar Jackson could also be called upon for a larger role.
More News
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Picks up injury•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Ready to resume outside role•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Preparing for new defensive system•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Meager output in season finale•
-
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Returns from COVID-19 list•