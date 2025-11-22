Johnson (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers and will remain on IR for now.

Johnson hasn't played since Week 2 and underwent core-muscle surgery in late September. The veteran cornerback was designated to return from IR on Nov. 14, but he's not yet ready to return to game action. Johnson was able to practice in full both Thursday and Friday this week, so there appears to be a decent chance he'll be activated in time to play next Friday versus the Eagles.