Johnson has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a hamstring injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Johnson recorded two tackles before exiting. The Bears are now down four starters in their secondary, so multiple reserves will have to step up versus Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who built a huge first-half lead.
