Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the Beas are in the process of getting a contract extension done with Johnson, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Johnson is coming off a strong fourth season, having recorded 36 tackles, 10 passes defended and four interceptions, during the 2023 campaign. He'll be one of the top potential free agents this offseason if the Bears are unable to re-sign him before free agency begins. According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Poles would like to avoid using the franchise tag on Johnson, but it's not clear if they will if they're unable to each an agreement on an extension.