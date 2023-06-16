Jones is healthy again and participated in Chicago's mandatory minicamp Thursday, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Jones has now recovered from a concussion suffered during the team's Week 18 loss to the Vikings and is participating in minicamp. During his rookie campaign, the 25-year-old played in 16 games appearing on both defense and special teams and logged 47 tackles (33 solo). Johnson will likely serve as a rotational player for the 2023 season, where he can provide solid value if a starter gets hurt.