Simmons was traded to the Bears on Thursday, along with a 2028 fifth-round pick, in exchange for first-round picks in 2027 and 2028, as well as a 2027 fourth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chicago parted with a hefty package of draft picks to land the standout defensive tackle from the 1-6 Titans. Simmons had a career-high 11.0 sacks in 15 appearances last season and is slightly behind that pace this season, with 4.0 sacks through seven games. The four-time Pro Bowler has four passes defensed and 38.0 tackles (20 solo) this season. He'll likely make his Bears debut Monday against the Seahawks.