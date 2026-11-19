Simmons (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's estimated report.

The Bears are coming out of a bye for Week 10, so it appears that Simmons picked up the injury during Chicago's Week 9 win over Tampa Bay, when he logged four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense. Simmons has recorded a sack in each of his first two games with his new team, and he'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.