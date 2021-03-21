The Bears signed Attaochu to a one-year contract Sunday.
Attaochu stands to handle a depth role in Chicago's linebacker corps while also contributing on special teams. Having only reached the 50-tackle mark once in his seven-year career, Attaochu is unlikely to emerge on the IDP fantasy radar even with a new landing spot. He does have limited value as a pass rusher, though.
