Bears' Jeremy Langford: Improves chances of making regular season roster
Langford's main competition for a roster spot, Ka'Deem Carey, had wrist surgery and will be sidelined about six weeks, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Langford was assumed to be competing with Carey for one of the final roster spots at running back, and with Carey unavailable, that should help Langford's odds of making the regular season roster. However, he'll likely find himself behind Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen and Bennie Cunningham, so even if he makes the squad, his fantasy value could be very limited.
More News
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Practices Wednesday•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Working way back to practice•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Misses Friday practice•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: May be on roster bubble•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Slowly recovering from offseason ankle surgery•
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...