Bears' Jeremy Langford: Improves chances of making regular season roster

Langford's main competition for a roster spot, Ka'Deem Carey, had wrist surgery and will be sidelined about six weeks, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Langford was assumed to be competing with Carey for one of the final roster spots at running back, and with Carey unavailable, that should help Langford's odds of making the regular season roster. However, he'll likely find himself behind Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen and Bennie Cunningham, so even if he makes the squad, his fantasy value could be very limited.