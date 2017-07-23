Bears' Jeremy Langford: May be on roster bubble

Langford (ankle) could be battling with Ka'Deem Carey for one roster spot, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

After rushing for 3.2 yards per carry in 2016, Langford's performance is likely one of the main reasons the team brought in Benny Cunningham and Tarik Cohen in the offseason. Regardless, Langford could be battling for a roster spot, and he'll not only need to beat out Carey, but he'll need to overtake the two new additions to secure some fantasy value behind Jordan Howard.