Bears' Jeremy Langford: Misses Friday practice

Langford sprained his ankle and missed Friday's practice, Brad Biggs on Twitter reports.

No specifics were given as to the severity of the injury, so it's impossible to project how much time he'll miss. Langford's expected to be battling for a roster spot with Ka'Deem Carey, and it certainly would help Langford compete if he recovers quickly.

