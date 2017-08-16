Bears' Jeremy Langford: Practices Wednesday
Langford (ankle) participated in his first full practice of camp Wednesday, WGN's Adam Hoge reports.
Langford had been easing his way back from a sprained ankle, which ultimately kept him sidelined for the Bears' first preseason contest. It's unclear at this point how involved he'll be during Saturday's preseason tilt against the Cardinals, as the Bears may elect to play it safe with the health of their No. 2 running back behind Jordan Howard.
