Bears' Jeremy Langford: Slowly recovering from offseason ankle surgery
Langford has been slow to recover from offseason ankle surgery, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The procedure was to address a high-ankle sprain in Langford's right leg that he suffered in Week 3 of last season and never fully recovered from. Since his availability for the preseason appears to be in question, it's fair to assume Langford won't be ready for the start of training camp, which starts July 27.
More News
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Facing competition from Benny Cunningham•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Finishes with 200 rushing yards for season•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Scores touchdown in Week 16 loss•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Tallies 18 receiving yards in Sunday defeat•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Receives three carries in Sunday defeat•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Receives one carry in Week 13•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Vikings in Fantasy
The Vikings running back situation is as messy as any in the league. Heath Cummings tries to...
-
Projecting Jamison Crowder
Jamison Crowder took a step forward in 2016, but an increased role should lead to career-highs...
-
Ranking the Falcons in Fantasy
Heath Cummings was selling you hard on Matt Ryan going into 2016. Then, Ryan had one of the...
-
RB breakdown candidates
Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson and LeSean McCoy are big name running backs, but Dave Richard...
-
Ranking the Bears in fantasy
The Bears are more than just Jordan Howard on offense. But not much more.
-
Ranking the Buccaneers in Fantasy
Heath Cummings wonders if we've gotten too excited about Jameis Winston and ranks the Buccaneers...