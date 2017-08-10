Bears' Jeremy Langford: Unlikely to play Thursday
Langford (ankle) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Broncos, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.
Langford is slowly working his way back from a sprained ankle he suffered in the early days of training camp. In his absence, Benny Cunningham and Ka'Deem Carey should be the next two in behind Jordan Howard, with 2017 fourth-rounder Tarik Cohen and undrafted rookie Josh Rounds to follow -- and likely in that order.
More News
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Working way back to practice•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Misses Friday practice•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: May be on roster bubble•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Slowly recovering from offseason ankle surgery•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Facing competition from Benny Cunningham•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Finishes with 200 rushing yards for season•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...