Bears' Jeremy Langford: Unlikely to play Thursday

Langford (ankle) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Broncos, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.

Langford is slowly working his way back from a sprained ankle he suffered in the early days of training camp. In his absence, Benny Cunningham and Ka'Deem Carey should be the next two in behind Jordan Howard, with 2017 fourth-rounder Tarik Cohen and undrafted rookie Josh Rounds to follow -- and likely in that order.