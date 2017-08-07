Bears' Jeremy Langford: Working his way back

Langford (ankle) is still slowly working his way back to action, Bears' play-by-play announcer Jeff Joniak reports.

Lanford went down with a sprained ankle at the beginning of training camp. The severity of the issue was unknown at the time, but it was apparently a relatively bad sprain. Langford is expected to battle with Ka'Deem Carey for a backup running back role, so a return to the field will be advantageous for his chances.