Bears' Jeremy Langford: Working his way back
Langford (ankle) is still slowly working his way back to action, Bears' play-by-play announcer Jeff Joniak reports.
Lanford went down with a sprained ankle at the beginning of training camp. The severity of the issue was unknown at the time, but it was apparently a relatively bad sprain. Langford is expected to battle with Ka'Deem Carey for a backup running back role, so a return to the field will be advantageous for his chances.
More News
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Misses Friday practice•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: May be on roster bubble•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Slowly recovering from offseason ankle surgery•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Facing competition from Benny Cunningham•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Finishes with 200 rushing yards for season•
-
Bears' Jeremy Langford: Scores touchdown in Week 16 loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...