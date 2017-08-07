Bears' Jeremy Langford: Working way back to practice

Langford (ankle) is slowly working his way back to action during training camp, Jeff Joniak of Newsradio 780 AM Chicago reports.

Langford went down with a sprained ankle at the beginning of training camp and has yet to return to full practices. Once his ankle heals up, Langford is expected to battle with Ka'Deem Carey and Benny Cunningham for top backup duties at running back, as Jordan Howard is solidified as the starter following an excellent rookie campaign.