Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Injures pec in addition to concussion

Freeman (concussion) also suffered a pectoral injury during Sunday's loss to Atlanta, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Freeman played 56 of 59 defensive snaps and finished with a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo), but he came out of the game with both a concussion and a pec injury. An absence could thrust Danny Trevathan into an every-down role, with Nick Kwiatkoski or Christian Jones replacing Freeman in the base defense.