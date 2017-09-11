Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Injures pec in addition to concussion
Freeman (concussion) also suffered a pectoral injury during Sunday's loss to Atlanta, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Freeman played 56 of 59 defensive snaps and finished with a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo), but he came out of the game with both a concussion and a pec injury. An absence could thrust Danny Trevathan into an every-down role, with Nick Kwiatkoski or Christian Jones replacing Freeman in the base defense.
