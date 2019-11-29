Horsted caught an 18-yard touchdown pass in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions on Thursday.

With Ben Braunecker (concussion) and Adam Shaheen (foot) sitting this one out, Horsted saw the only target that Mitch Trubisky threw to a Chicago tight end, and he made a terrific leaping catch to tie the game in the third quarter. Even if he continues to see playing time, it's unlikely he'll be a strong fantasy option, as the Bears have yet to have a tight end post 20 yards in a game this season.